newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With a slow outfield at Kemp St, large totals were never going to be the order of the day as Rovers West Kempsey Hotel (WKH) batted first against Nulla Kempsey Macleay RSL (KMRSL). Dan Baker (2/13) and Beau Mainey claimed three top order wickets to have Rovers 3/28. Mitchell Korn (39) and Tom Powick (16) steadied the ship with the score now 3/78 at the drinks break. However, the stop in play worked perfectly for Nulla as Rovers collapsed to 7/88 with Mainey ripping through to snare a five-wicket haul (5/33). Danny Powick's 15 at the end helped Rovers reach 118 with Ronan O'Loughlin (2/14) claiming the final wickets. Nulla were off to a decent start in their chase, compiling 20 runs for the opening stand before Riley Mitchell claimed his maiden first grade wicket with Beau Mainey dismissed for 14. From there the wickets continued to fall with Dan Baker the only other batsman to reach double figures with 19. Matt 'Ranga' Scott (4/26) and Matt Powick (3/9) did the most damage as Nulla were bowled out for 72 in 23 overs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/42387d5a-6b60-4aea-8398-576134ca7989.JPG/r0_129_3320_2005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg