Bellingen's Carolyn (Caz) Heise has been selected as the new Voices4Cowper (V4C) endorsed Independent Candidate for Cowper. Ms Heise will challenge Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan for the electorate when the Federal Election is held later this year. Port Macquarie's Julia Jamieson, who works at headspace Port Macquarie, also declared her intention to stand for the role but was pipped by Ms Heise in the voting. A total of 65 per cent of Cowper voters on the 709 subscriber V4C mailing list voted, which resulted in Ms Heise being selected as the preferred candidate. Mrs Jamieson said she wished Ms Heise all the best going forward. "She has the full support of myself and my team," she said. "It's great to know that local democracy has won in the end." Ms Heise was the Director of Nursing at Coffs Harbour Health Campus. She was also the Nursing Director of the North Coast Cancer Institute, which operates in Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie. Ms Heise sought to represent Cowper because she wanted to be force for change and use her skills and experience. "To make this place I love to call home better and fairer for all who share it with me," she said. V4C, a non-party political organisation run by volunteers, embarked on a series of Kitchen Table Conversations (KTCs) throughout the electorate in 2020/21. A detailed report was compiled as a result of the discussions and highlighted the main issues that most concern Cowper residents - climate and environment, social inequality, transparency and integrity within the political system. V4C facilitated the process to find a passionate and community-supported independent candidate willing to champion these issues at the upcoming federal election. The group's role in the selection process has concluded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/c35d346c-fd34-4fcb-ac30-fe33ca7b1ac3.jpg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg