Macleay Valley quartet Annika Killmore, Sophie Preston, Ciara Peters and Zaylia Pageall played their part last week despite Mid North Coast falling one game short of glory in the inaugural North Coast girls under-14 cricket championship. Northern Inland were too good for the Mid North Coast girls in the final where they cruised to a 118-run win at Grafton. Northern Inland hit 19 boundaries on their way to an imposing 1-162 off their 20 overs with Arabella Roohan the only wicket taker as she took 1-12 off three overs. Mid North Coast could only manage 7-44 in reply with captain Ciara Peters top scoring with 15. Manager Michael Roohan said it was an excellent event where all the girls had the opportunity to test themselves against other all-girl sides. "They had great fun and learned plenty of new skills," he said. "The girls took the final in their stride, reflecting on some of the great opportunities and games they had played, and new friendships made. "It is hoped this will be first of many more carnivals for girls aged 14 and under." Earlier in the tournament the Mid North Coast girls had registered a 26-run win over North Coast in round one before falling short against Northern Inland by 13 runs in round two. Round three saw them defeat Far North Coast to land a semi-final spot with Killmore securing 3/2 and Arabella Roohan (12no) and Sophie Preston (7no) steering the side to victory in the 19th over. They chased down North Coast's target of 109 in the semi-final courtesy of a powerful maiden half century from South West Rocks cricketer Zaylia Page which featured three sixes. Overall, Page and Peters were the leading run-scorers for their side.

