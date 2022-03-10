newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Bellimbopinni resident has been announced as one of five finalists for the the 2022 NSW-ACT Rural Women's Award. Josie Clarke is passionate about inclusivity in the agriculture industry, particularly giving a voice to those with a disability. Ms Clarke developed Ability Agriculture to raise awareness and provide opportunities for those with disabilities through the provision of an online platform and community on social media that shares the stories of those with a disability in agriculture. These platforms are a place where individuals can share their experiences, adaptations or supports they have working in the industry, voice what they would like to see change in the industry and provide words of advice to others. Ability Agriculture is amplifying the voices of those that have been under-represented in the industry. Read also: Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders and Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor announced the finalists on Thursday. Ms Clarke joins recently named NSW Premier's Woman of the Year and NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year Anna Barwick from Walcha, Rechelle Leahy from Armidale , Erin Williams from Aberdeen and Mea Campbell from Dubbo in vying for the honour of rural woman of the year. Mr Saunders said this year's finalists have been selected for their potential to impact, innovate and contribute to enhancing the prosperity of rural and regional Australia. Read more: "We are definitely not all the same": Councillors reflect on gender bias "These finalists all share a passion for driving the future growth of regional NSW, whether it be through improved health services, driving policy change in women's economic security or tackling the isolation associated with living in remote areas," Mr Saunders said. "Through their passion and commitment, this year's finalists are demonstrating strong leadership and are empowering other women along the way, and I thank them not just for the impact they're having on their local communities, but for their contribution to women in agriculture generally." The winner of the AgriFutures™ Rural Women's Award will be announced in April and will receive a $15,000 Westpac bursary to enhance their projects, in addition to access to business, leadership and mentoring opportunities. The winner will also go on to compete for the national award later this year. Read more: Penny's decade behind the lens Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the award is a testament to the positive influence more and more women are having in business and agriculture. "Women are driving innovation in our regions, and I am thrilled the NSW Government can continue to support this award to further raise awareness and publicly recognise the achievements and leadership of women," Mrs Taylor said. "The calibre of finalists in the Rural Women's Award has been historically extremely strong, and it's fantastic to see this remains the case in 2022. "The NSW Government fully supports these talented women as they continue to develop their projects and focus on the ongoing positive work within the important industries that are at the heart of our regional communities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/2ae82b70-6315-4f93-874b-7881e937e0b4.jpg/r0_1101_3024_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg