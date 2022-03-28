newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Artists applications are now open for the much anticipated Sculpture in the Gaol in South West Rocks, at the magnificent Trial Bay Gaol this coming July. A slew of top sculpture artists will take part and some of the region's best acts are scheduled for opening night. There will also be a family fun day. "A bevy of artistic talent will fill the historic Goal over the week with artist entries expected from all over the state, " said promotor Jessie Rasmusse. Read also: Artist applications are open with multiple sculpture submissions being accepted and no entry fee charged. Sculpture artists from far and wide are encouraged to apply and applications can be made through the SITG website. Sculpture in the Gaol is on Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 10. This will be the 14th Sculpture in the Gaol event which transforms the heritage-listed Trial Bay Gaol at Arakoon, South West Rocks, every year into a stunning artistic landscape, with an array of sculptures displayed in the historic precinct. The sculpture competition regularly attracts high calibre entries regionally and from around the country and celebrates with a gala opening day featuring live entertainment, demonstrations, displays, refreshments and of course the sculptures themselves. The Trial Bay gaol opened in 1886, after 13 years of construction. This event is presented by Kempsey Shire Council, New South Wales National Parks & Wildlife Service and in partnership with Experience Rova.

