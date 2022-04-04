newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The mood was buoyant at Saturday's Kempsey store and breeder livestock sale. Hundreds of people took advantage of the break-in wet weather to enjoy some sunshine and connect with the rest of the community. While prices were high and turnover was fast, not everyone was there to buy or sell. Many just wanted to have a look and a chat with fellow farmers during what continues to be a tough few years for those on the land. Read also: Kempsey Stock and Land manager Ian Argue said the cattle market continues to be the best it has ever been in his experience. The flooding in the lower Macleay area is unfortunately also forcing the sale of some prime stock. "There's a lot of cattle being displaced because of the weather," Mr Argue said. "So there was a lot of cattle there that would not normally be sold by the vendor." Prices were consistent with the sound quality stock on offer, Mr Argue said. Rose Smyth sold her pen of six heifers for $3080 each, the sale's top cow and calf sold for $3090, and the top dry cow sale was $2480. The next store and breeder sale will be on April 30.

