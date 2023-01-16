The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is calling for nursing graduates to apply for new grad positions in six hospitals across the district.
While more hands on deck will help ease the pressure on nursing staff in our hospitals, there is concern it's becoming more difficult to retain more senior staff.
At the most recent nurse strike in Kempsey at the end of last year, nurse Teagan Mitchell said "there is just no staff to call to help".
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Kempsey branch vice president Megan Whatmough said there aren't enough nurses.
"There's just not enough nurses and not enough doctors or GPs in our area," she said.
The MNCLHD opens applications for new graduate positions each year and is standard practice across each hospital.
The applications are for permanent employment with a supported program offering rotations through specialty areas and study days. There are positions available for nurses at Coffs Harbor, Macksville, Bellingen, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Wauchope. Midwifery positions are also available at Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.
The nursing and midwifery new grad positions will remain open until February 1, 2023.
