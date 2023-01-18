The following information has been provided by the Nambucca Heads sector of the Mid North Coast Police District.
January 9: A 36yr-old man handed himself into Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a family violence incident at a Scotts Head address on December 29. He was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage, and later released on conditional bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court.
January 10: Police arrested a 36yr-old woman in Nambucca Heads following a family violence incident. The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with common assault and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on January 19.
January 12: Police arrested a 54yr-old woman at Macksville following an incident on January 10 in which she is alleged to have assaulted two police officers and an ambulance officer. The woman is also alleged to have assaulted the ambulance officer while en-route to Coffs Harbour Hospital. She was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on February 23.
January 12: A 41yr-old man was issued a court attendance notice following a neighbour dispute in Macksville on January 3 where property was damaged. He is to appear before Macksville Local Court on March 9.
January 12: Police arrested a 27yr-old man at a Macksville address following investigations related to a break and enter on November 7 at a Bellingen business and a break and enter at a rural property at Kalang during 13-14 November. The accused attempted to resist and failed to comply with police directions. He was charged at Macksville Police Station with several offences and released on conditional bail to appear in court on February 9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.