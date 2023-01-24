Macleay residents have been granted a week's extension to lodge a submission for a proposed development in Crescent Head.
Public comment on the development application for 1 Baker Drive, DA2200627, was expected to close on Tuesday, January 24.
However, Kempsey Shire Council have extended the public exhibition period by seven days.
People can give feedback on the proposal through a formal submission to council until Tuesday, January 31.
On January 12 an information session was held where the community voiced their concerns surrounding the multi-storey development. They discussed ways to write an effective submission based on their objections.
During the meeting residents raised concerns over the time period for the exhibition, which was originally over Christmas holidays, between December 21, 2022 and January 24.
They wanted an extension to allow people to read the extensive application, spread the word, and assist those without digital access to view the information and lodge a submission.
A spokesperson for council say they chose to extend the advertising period by one extra week, having already extended it previously to accommodate the holiday season.
"This is being done on a discretionary basis as a courtesy after we heard from the community that there was still a number of residents hoping to make a submission", the spokesperson said.
Crescent Head resident Ken Scotton said he believes the extension came after a number of emails were sent to Kempsey Shire Council by members of the community.
Mr Scotton and partner Gail Ryan visited council's office on Monday, January 23 prior to the extension being announced.
The couple met with council's director of operations and planning for "an amicable discussion" regarding their concerns about supporting documentation "lacking final detail".
Mr Scotton said he is pleased there has now been an extension granted, however would have liked more time.
"We would have preferred a month, so that we could have taken it to the community forum platform at the next council meeting, which is not on until mid February," he said.
Mr Scotton said the extension should have been granted weeks ago.
"[The extension] should have been done three weeks ago so people don't jam words on paper and quickly throw it in an email," he said.
"Our biggest concern was for the older people in town who don't have IT access, or don't have computers."
Resident Maree Kovacs said she hopes the additional week will allow the community to gain and share important information.
"We are hoping locals will get on board with stalls of information, sharing [insight about] submission writing and door knocking to see who needs a hand as there is a large elderly group in the village," she said.
Those interested can lodge a submission by;
For council to consider an electronic submission, it must contain correct contact details (your name, email, phone number and address), include the application number or proposal title, and provide reasons for the submission.
Written submissions must contain the signature of each person making the submission.
