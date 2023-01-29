The Macleay Argus
No sewer yet but Stuarts Point receives $300k for monitoring bore and council flood studies

By Sue Stephenson
Groundwater pumping in Stuart's Point. File picture

Six weeks after being told they have to wait another 18 months to be connected to a sewer, the residents of Stuarts Point have been promised funding for flood studies and a monitoring bore.

