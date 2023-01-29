Six weeks after being told they have to wait another 18 months to be connected to a sewer, the residents of Stuarts Point have been promised funding for flood studies and a monitoring bore.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke, visited Stuarts Point on Sunday, January 29, to announce the $300,000 project.
It is being funded through the state government's Disaster Risk Reduction Fund.
"The monitoring bore will mitigate existing and future flooding risks in the local area," Ms Cooke said.
"While the development of a groundwater study, stormwater study and flood risk management plan will help guide future decision-making."
The coastal community has not only faced flooding in the past two years but contaminated groundwater due to overflowing septic tanks.
It was hoped the construction of a reticulated sewer would put an end to the risk of biohazards and minimise evacuations.
But the community was dealt a blow in December when Kempsey Shire Council advised that the scheme would be delayed by "at least" 18-months due to "complex" state government planning approvals.
"We know the Stuarts Point community has faced the challenge of flooding over the past 12 months... and [we] are working with council to put in place the physical equipment and plans needed to make this community safer and stronger," Ms Cooke said.
In its statement to residents in December, Kempsey Shire Council said its emergency pumping procedures had "saved houses this year" and was 'well placed to do so again."
