The concerns of a community have lead to changes to a National Parks and Wildlife Service Plan of Management.
After two years of fighting for the freedom of their furry friends, dog walkers of Crescent Head have been promised continued access on Goolawah Beach for another two years.
Restrictions to off-leash walking and limitations to beach access for dogs in the area is part of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Draft Management Plan.
The plan proposes changes to Goolawah National Park, Goolawah Regional Park and Limeburners Creek National Park including exclusions for dogs.
Crescent Head Dog Walkers Group (CHDaWG) was formed in 2021 to voice its opposition to the changes and after years of protests, rallies, letters, and meetings with ministers, the president of the group Jann Eason, says the community is celebrating a win.
"We have an extension of the current legal agreement for access to Goolawah Beach for dog walkers," she said.
A spokesperson for NPWS confirms that changes have been agreed to be included in the final Plan of Management following the community's concerns regarding dog walking access.
"People will be allowed to walk with their dog on a leash along a designated route though Goolawah National Park until June 30, 2025," said the spokesperson.
"This is a transitional arrangement. It is intended to enable people to continue to walk through the park to the Kempsey Shire Council dog walking area until a new pedestrian access route to the council dog walking area can be constructed outside the park".
President of CHDaWG says the plan to build a road on Crown Land with a carpark that is accessible "to all people who walk a dog regardless of age or infirm" in place of the proposed alternative access on Skyline Crescent without a carpark and steep, unstable terrain is yet another victory.
"A long term sensible solution has been proposed and at last our voice has been heard," said Ms Eason.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, lobbied on behalf of the group prior to the amendments being made.
"I am delighted to have been able to work with the community to achieve a reprieve to the Dog Walking Community of Crescent Head from the initial NPWS Plan of Management, which would have excluded them from accessing the dog friendly council beach at Goolawah," said Ms Pavey.
Ms Eason says the fight is not over until the extended legal agreement for access to Goolawah Beach for dog walkers is "signed, sealed, delivered".
"We need to work very hard to make sure that this agreement we have fought for and won is honoured, no matter who is in power after the election," said Ms Eason.
Ms Pavey agrees the work is not yet finished as the NPWS plan still "contains issues for our horse riding community".
At this stage, horse riders are being permitted to ride on the Goolawah Park beaches and are not banned as previously proposed by NPWS.
"I have lobbied the Minister to amend the plan and ensure that all current users of the beach have access to it in the future," said Ms Pavey.
Minister of Environment and Heritage, The Hon. James Griffin, is yet to make a decision on whether to adopt the Plan of Management.
Matters relating to the other Plan of Management amendments, which would be incorporated into the final Plan of Management remain under consideration by relevant parties.
