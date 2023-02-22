The Macleay Valley will be a part of a statewide program transforming the current preschool system with eight early childcare education and care services (ECEC) across Kempsey Shire being chosen as sites for the pilot.
The pilot program known as Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) will ensure every child in NSW has access to affordable, play-based early learning, up to five days a week, in the year before school.
The Department of Education is taking the next steps with 71 successful early childhood education and care (ECEC) services to design and trial elements of new model.
It has been announced that Crescent Head pre-school, Goodstart Early Learning and Dalaigur preschool in West Kempsey, Scribbly Gum Dalai in South Kempsey, Kempsey Pre School Long Day Care Centre, South West Rocks Community Pre School Incorporated, and Lower Macleay Preschool in Smithtown will all be included in the rollout of the 12-month pilot program.
A key focus of UPK is improving children's social skills before their transition to school by increasing the attendance offered from two days per week to five.
Service Director of Lower Macleay Preschool, Debbie Dillon, believes early childhood services builds foundations to formal learning and the more time spent in early childcare the better prepared children will be in their transition to school.
"We're play-based where we prepare children socially to go to school so that they're capable of asking questions, advocating for themselves," she said.
"We're encouraging children to develop a curiosity and investigate topics of their interest, investigate life".
The days per week is not compulsory and will remain the choice of the child's guardian as part of the program.
"The families may choose to send their child to our centre for three or four days for example," says Ms Dillon.
The increase of days will not necessarily mean an increase in cost for families.
"The other part of it is that the fees are subsided by the state government so it won't be a cost to our families," said Ms Dillon
More than $5.8 billion in the 2022/23 NSW Budget was allocated to begin the delivery of a universal pre-Kindergarten.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said universal pre-Kindergarten is one of the biggest education reforms in a generation.
"This investment will change lives, delivering enormous educational, social and economic benefits for the families and children of NSW," said Ms Mitchell.
Ms Dillon believes the program will help build better relationships between early childhood centres and schools.
"It's about building the children's capacity to transition to formal schooling at their best capacity," she said.
While the Lower Macleay Preschool is "excited" to be a part of the pilot, the rollout is yet to commence with forums and training sessions on the cards.
"At this point in time we haven't launched into giving more information to families because we don't know which part we're being funded for," said Ms Dillon
They expect to find out further information and start the process by the end of February.
Ms Dillon feels this initiative by the Department of Education and their collaborative approach gives early childhood the recognition it deserves as an integral part of a learning.
"The Department are giving us the recognition that we know what our program is about, and they want to hear from us on how we intend to deliver this pilot," she said.
"[It's] the first time we actually have an inclusive way for us to deliver the program. So we're working with the department and the department is working with us".
According to the Smithtown Centre, the biggest focus of the pilot at this stage is giving families information about how important early childhood learning is and how that improves children's confidence before they head off to school.
"We want children to go to school with the attitude that learning is fun, and they benefit from it," said Ms Dillon.
"We always need to look at ways to give children better opportunities and whatever it takes we're willing to be part of that."
Ms Dillon says this UPK is another program helping to make the Macleay a "positive place to grow up"
"We want our children to feel positive about growing up in the Macleay and [to] get the opportunities that all children in Australia get," she said.
"It's an opportunity not to miss".
