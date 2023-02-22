The Macleay Argus
Schools

Universal pre-kindergarten will be rolled out in early childhood centres across Kempsey Shire

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:53pm, first published February 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lower Macleay Preschool in Smithtown is one of 8 early childcare centres across the Macleay to make up 71 sites across the state to be accepted into the Universal Preschool Program pilot. Picture by Debbie Dillon

The Macleay Valley will be a part of a statewide program transforming the current preschool system with eight early childcare education and care services (ECEC) across Kempsey Shire being chosen as sites for the pilot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.