Up-and-coming cricket player Ciara Peters has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for January.
The 15 year old had a number of accomplishments under her belt, having played cricket from an early age.
Ciara has been taking part in the Cricket NSW Academy since she was in Year 6 starting as part of the development squad to now participating in the under 16s program.
"I got into it because my dad.. and both my brothers were doing it," Ciara said.
"It's always just been apart of me.
I just love meeting new friends and meeting new people at different carnivals."
Ciara's mum Deanna Peters said she's also made friends from her daughter's travels for cricket.
"We've gone out of the Macleay...and I've made a lot of lovely friends," she said.
The young cricket star has travelled all over NSW for her sport.
Earlier this year Ciara travelled to Singleton to play with the Mid North Coast Under 15 Girls Youth Pathway squad in the NSW Country Championships and just last year she was selected to represent North Coastal Zone in the Under-16s Female Country Championship in Tuggrah.
She also travelled to Wellington to play against country and metropolitan teams in the Cricket NSW State Challenge as part of the Country Sixer's under 13 team in 2020.
Ciara also plays under 15 reps for Macleay Valley Cricket Association as well as 3rd grade for the Rovers Cricket Club with her dad and one of her older brothers.
Cricket isn't the only sport Ciara takes part in.
Last year she played soccer for the Lower Macleay Brumbies and had danced until she was 14 years old.
This year, she will be playing rugby union for the Kempsey Cannonballs under 16 girls.
"I think I wanted to play because again Bryce and Callum, my older brothers have both played," she said.
"I think I just wanted to do a sport where I'm with my friends and try something new out," Ciara said.
As the only cricket player in her friend group, Ciara said that rugby union is the sport that most of her friends are wanting to play.
"No one else likes cricket," she said.
"They said it's so boring just standing out in a field
I enjoy every part of it."
