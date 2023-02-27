The Macleay Argus

Glen Murcutt designed Marie Short Farmhouse listed on NSW Heritage Register

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glen Murcutt designed Marie Short Farmhouse has been recognised for its heritage significance by the NSW Government and listed on the State Heritage Register. Picture by Brett Boardman

Crescent Head's Marie Short Farmhouse has been recognised for its heritage significance by the NSW Government and listed on the State Heritage Register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.