UPDATED FEBRUARY 24:
A second man has been charged over a shooting at Seven Oaks on Australia Day.
On Thursday, February 23, detectives attached to the Mid-North Coast and Hunter Valley Police Districts, executed search warrants at homes in Greta, Rutherford and Paxton.
About 5.30pm, police arrested a 28-year-old-man at a home on Adelaide Street, Paxton.
He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with discharge firearm intent to cause grievous bodily harm, acquire firearm subject to prohibition and acquire ammunition subject to prohibition.
He was refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court where he was again formally refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday April 19.
A 38-year-old man was charged with firearm offences on the night of the shooting on January 26.
About 9.30pm emergency services were called to a home on Macleay Valley Way, Seven Oaks, about 12km north of Kempsey.
On arrival, officers from the Mid-North Coast Police District located a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.
Later that night, officers attended a home on Collombatti Road, Frederickton, where the 38-year-old was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
He was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and supply prohibited drug.
Police established a crime scene and Strike Force Broughshane was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Images of a Subaru wanted in connection to the shooting were later released to media.
FEBRUARY 17:
Police investigating a shooting north of Kempsey have released CCTV images of a car in the vicinity of Seven Oaks on the night of January 26, 2023.
The black-coloured Subaru was being driven south on the M1 from Kempsey between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the vehicle, or any motorists who may have dash cam footage, to contact Kempsey Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
One man has been charged over the shooting earlier that night.
