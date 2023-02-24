The Macleay Argus

Strike force arrests second man over shooting at Seven Oaks north of Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were searching for this Subaru following the shooting at Seven Oaks north of Kempsey

UPDATED FEBRUARY 24:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.