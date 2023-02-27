Mid North Coast environmental and Aboriginal community groups have been given a funding boost to restore and improve local koala habitat.
Conservation projects in the Nambucca Valley, Dorrigo Plateau, Coffs Harbour and North Bellingen have been given a share of the $507,215 in funding from the Federal Government.
The projects include:
Sally Hunter from the Dorrigo Community Nursery said the funding will help connect koala habitat corridors.
"The funding is going to basically connect corridors from the coastal area to into the Dorrigo Plateau," she said.
"The Dorrigo Plateau has never been mapped before and so we're also going to digitally map three corridors and revegetate one of those corridors to create safer areas for koalas to cross."
Ainslie Ashton from Nambucca Valley Landcare said over 5000 habitat trees will be planted with the funding they have been allocated.
"We'll also be working on eight properties across the Nambucca Valley to reduce the weed burden which will help koalas access through these areas through the countryside," she said.
Koala Conservation Australia general manager Maria Doherty said the funding will be a boost to koala conservation.
"There are a lot of volunteer organisations around and this funding allows them more manpower and more equipment to work in the koala conservation space," she said.
"Koalas need every bit of help they can get so this type of funding is really important."
Senator Tim Ayres visited the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on February 27 to make the announcement.
"I'm really proud to announce this funding on behalf of Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek for local koala organisations," he said.
"These are significant organisations doing important work and are mostly staffed by volunteers.
"The koala conservation efforts on the Mid North Coast are testament to the strength and resilience of the community."
Ms Plibersek said communities play a crucial role in protecting koalas for future generations.
"This funding is about supporting local groups to do what they do best - getting communities involved in protecting this iconic species," she said.
"I am committed to achieving our target of zero new extinctions in Australia - this includes the koala."
Koalas are listed as endangered in NSW, Queensland and the ACT. These projects will work to engage the community in koala recovery and are part of more than $5 million awarded to on-ground koala recovery projects across the listed range.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.