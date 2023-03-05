The Macleay Argus

Aboriginal student trainees begin two-year term at Mid North Coast Health District hospitals

By Newsroom
March 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick with the new trainees, Aboriginal Workforce Development Coordinator Jodi Shaw (front) and Nurse Educators Jessica Williams and Melissa Tait. Picture, supplied

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has welcomed 12 new students in the latest intake of its Aboriginal School Based Traineeship Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.