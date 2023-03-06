The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Cricket Association teams fall short of finals despite Nulla's late push

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
They won five of their last five games, but Nulla have missed out on a berth in next week's Two Rivers First Grade cricket finals, along with the other three Macleay Valley cricket teams.

