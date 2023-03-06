Hastings Co-op staff have paid tribute to their "highly respected" CEO Allan Gordon who passed away on Monday, March 6.
Hastings Co-op chair and acting CEO Gary Humphreys said leading the business was much more than a job to Allan.
"He cared deeply for Hastings Co-op, its members and staff and leaves a lasting legacy," he said.
"We extend our deepest sympathy and unwavering support to Allan's family and loved ones."
The family have requested privacy and asked for no phone calls.
Allan Gordon was appointed as CEO in 2012.
More information in relation to the funeral will be released in time.
