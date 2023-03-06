The Macleay Argus
Hastings Co-op's Allan Gordon remembered as man who cared for his community

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:50pm
Hastings Co-op's Allan Gordon remembered as man who cared for his community. Picture supplied by Hastings Co-op.

Hastings Co-op staff have paid tribute to their "highly respected" CEO Allan Gordon who passed away on Monday, March 6.

