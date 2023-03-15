The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Early voting to get underway on March 18 as NSW State Election draws closer

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW State election is on Saturday, 25 March. Early voting opens on March 18. File picture

Early voting in person ahead of the NSW State Election starts from Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.