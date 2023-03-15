Early voting in person ahead of the NSW State Election starts from Saturday, March 18.
If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, March 25, you can vote at an early voting centre.
Early voting centres will be located in Kempsey, South West Rocks, Wauchope, Nambucca Heads and Bellingen.
Oxley electorate early voting centres:
Kempsey Anglican Church, 28-30 Kemp Street, Kempsey
South West Rocks CWA Rooms, 47 Landsborough Street, South West Rocks
Wauchope CWA Hall, 51 High Street, Wauchope
Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads
Bellingen Shire Council Offices - Red Room, 33-39 Hyde Street, Bellingen
More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website.
Early voting will close on March 24.
There are seven candidates contesting the March 25 state election for the Seat of Oxley.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Dominic King (The Greens), Bianca Drain (Sustainable Australia Party- Stop Overdevelopment/corruption), Megan Mathew (Legalise Cannabis Party), Gregory Vigors (Labor), Joshua Fairhall (Independent), Troy Irwin (Independent) and Michael Kemp (The Nationals).
