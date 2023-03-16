Macleay residents Karly Edwards, Renee Darling and Lauren Smith know the impact melanoma can have, with each experiencing the damaging skin cancer.
It's why they have united for this year's Melanoma March on Sunday, March 19, at the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Club.
"We know how horrific this disease is and how it can affect people's lives," march organiser Ms Darling said.
"These amazing women [helped] me bring what has been a bit of a dream to life, to bring an event like this to Crescent Head and continue to raise that awareness."
The women hope not only to raise awareness of the disease but highlight the importance of early detection.
Sun safety remains important, but regular skin checks play an important role in detecting melanomas early, before they develop into more aggressive forms.
Ms Edwards has had melanoma spotted twice through regular skin check; first in 2006 and recently in November 2022.
"Both of mine were like tiny permanent pen dots on my skin," she said.
"They didn't look like a melanoma but they were really serious.
"[The second one] the doctor said she didn't think it was anything but she removed it, and it was an aggressive melanoma."
Ms Smith had a large mole on her back for a number of years and would get it checked every 12 months.
But one year while in the midst of a marriage breakdown, she missed a check up.
"It had been checked every year and I thought 'no, I don't have that problem, I have olive skin'," she said.
It was Ms Edwards who pointed out the spot to her one day while paddle boarding. That prompted her to get it checked by her GP.
When she received the call back telling her she had a melanoma that would need a wider excision, lockdown had just begun.
Se had it removed in a triage tent set up in the carpark of a medical centre, then underwent follow-ups mostly via video calls.
The message for the public is clear.
"Have a skin check," said Ms Edwards.
"It could save your life."
One the messages for this year's Melanoma March is to help stop the glamourisation of tanning, particularly in the media.
As regular beachgoers, the women have seen the popularity of tanning culture.
Ms Smith, who works at a local pharmacy, said that sales for tanning oil have surpassed what would have been sold at her store over the last 15 years.
"It is just walking out the door," she said.
The popularity of tanning, particularly among young people, is a cause of concern.
Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world and it is the most common cancer affecting Australians aged between 20 to 39 years old.
"A tan isn't glamourous because the scars aren't glamorous," said Ms Edwards.
"I think young people don't realise that if you have a melanoma and you have to have a wider excision or like Renee, extreme surgery, that's traumatic."
Ms Darling is a Stage III melanoma survivor who was told she had a 40 to 60% change of survival.
At just 24 years of age she had to undergo extensive surgery to remove lymph nodes from her left groin followed by a full groin dissection after the additional cluster of tumours were discovered.
"It never leaves you, physically or psychologically," Ms Darling said.
"The sad part of it is, is that there is still that mentality that people feel like they are untouchable.
"But when it gets you, your whole life changes."
All three women still experience physical pain as well as the ongoing concern that the cancer could return.
In addition, it's not uncommon for people to publicly remark on their scars.
"If you wear a smaller top, strangers will come up to you and ask 'what, did you get bitten by a shark?', Ms Smith said.
"It's nothing against them but that's another potential side effect.
"You're going to hear that for the rest of your life."
As the event organiser, Ms Darling said that she wanted to thank the community for their support.
This is the second year that the march has run at Crescent Head, with last year being a success thanks to community support.
Attendees can meet at 3:30pm on Sunday (March 19) at the Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club for a welcome and speeches.
The march begins at 4pm with attendees able to walk two, four or six kilometers along the beach.
Live music, food and drink will be available with a raffle also running.
"The idea is to make it a real community event where people can come along and if they can't walk, they can still be a part of it by buying raffle tickets and supporting [us]," said Ms Darling
"Obviously [the aim of the march] is to raise awareness as well, but it's also to bring the community together again with an event that's family friendly," Ms Darling said.
"Together we can raise awareness and make a difference."
