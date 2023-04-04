The Easter long weekend is one of the busiest times of year for Trial Bay Marine Rescue at South West Rocks.
Unit Commander, Ian Turner, says there will be a crack-down on compliance this weekend.
"Maritime and water police are doing a blitz on the coastal areas for safety and making sure that people are wearing their life jacket and are in compliance with what's on their vessel," Mr Turner said.
"You just don't know where they're going to be targeting".
The Easter long weekend in April, along with Christmas holidays, have a higher rate of rescues in comparison to the rest of the year.
"Those are peak periods and they can be problematic because you've got people who are coming into areas that are unknown," said Mr Turner.
Visitors may not be familiar with crossing the bars at the Macleay River or Back Creek and can "take unnecessary risks".
"Some of them throw caution to the wind," said Mr Turner.
Those on holiday on the Macleay over the long weekend may push the limits with the limited amount of time spent in the area and on the water.
Mr Turner is once again urging all boaters to download the new free Marine Rescue App, Log On Log Off.
"That means Marine Rescue is aware of we're they are and any difficulties then we're there to help them out," he said.
South West Rocks Trial Bay Marine Rescue had a busy start to the year but Mr Turner says more recently it has been "unusually quiet".
"But you can never know what's around the corner," Mr Turner said.
The volunteer organisation did however have a call-out this morning, April 4th, to a jet ski off Stuarts Point with battery engine trouble, who was successful towed to shore by the Trial Bay boat.
Marine Rescue volunteers across NSW have conducted 1,675 rescue missions in the first three months this year and MRNSW Commissioner Alex Barrell is hoping boaters play their role to avoid incidents this Easter long weekend.
"We've seen far too much trauma on our coastline this summer, my hope is that we get through this Easter weekend with no fatalities or serious injuries," Commissioner Barrell said.
Mr Barrell said good preparation is the key to safely enjoying time on the state's waterways.
"Make sure you've planned your voyage.
"Simple checks of making sure that your boat is in good working order before you leave the boat ramp, checking that you have the right safety equipment, checking that you have the right amount of fuel for your voyage can prevent a good day on the water turning to a bad day on the water," he said.
Mr Barrell said it is very important that boaters Log On with their local Marine Rescue base or use the Marine Rescue NSW app.
"One simple step that any boater can take is to Log On with Marine Rescue either over VHF marine channel 16 or via the free Marine Rescue app.
"It's a simple step and what it means is if you don't return as planned Marine Rescue will start looking for you," Commissioner Barrell said.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers conducted 159 rescues over the Easter long weekend last year.
