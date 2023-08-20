At the beginning of the year they were on the hustings, vying for a seat in the NSW Parliament. But after the installation of Michael Kemp as the Member for Oxley, what happened to the other candidates in the March 25 poll?
Reporter Emily Walker was sent on a mission to find out.
When the Macleay Argus spoke to Greg Vigors he was picking herbs from his garden to add to his meal.
"I'm just back to my normal life," he said. "I like to say I've gone back to anonymity, which is probably a good thing."
After running in the NSW Election for Labor, Mr Vigors returned to work as an operating room assistant at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and finished up the season at the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.
Instead of meeting voters at polling centres, Mr Vigor's weeks include catching up with his one-year-old grandson.
"I look after that little fellow and I've got to say he absolutely loves me coming along," he said.
The rest of his time is looking similarly laid back.
He has his daughter's 30th birthday coming up and a trip to New Zealand to look forward to.
"I just love this area so I just try and enjoy it as much as I can."
Independent candidate Joshua Fairhall said that this year's state election made him more determined.
The Kempsey business owner said that he plans to run again in the next election and has already begun raising funds.
"We've already got several thousand dollars... we've got four years to accumulate [more]," he said.
"I'm working towards having a budget of $150,000 or something along those lines."
Mr Fairhall has been keeping busy with his two businesses; Bi-rite Home Appliances and Rent & Keep it.
Those alone are achievements for someone once diagnosed with a billiard ball-sized tumour in his sinus cavity.
"I had seven doctors write me off to say 'you'll never work again. Qualify for the disability support pension and enjoy life'.
"I just went 'thank you'; had a few years off because I needed it, gave the pension back and went and opened my stores."
The father of three is preparing to move his family into a newly built house in Frederickton, but also plans to spent the rest of the year raising money for his next campaign.
Troy Irwin said that he's been busy catching up with all the jobs on his farm since the election ended.
The Independent candidate has since been working with young horses, breeding a mule and catching up with farm fencing.
But a real cause for celebration in the Irwin household has been his wife Mirasol receiving her provisional licence.
Mr Irwin had been driving her to work for the past five years.
"People say on the outside I'm a bit rough but really, who else would do that for five years?" he said.
"Mirasol loves going to wor,k so that's a terrific milestone for us. My relationship is going from strength to strength."
Mr Irwin said that his wife is happy now that the election is over but reckons it is "highly likely" he will run in future local, state and federal elections.
He compares it to playing in the State of Origin.
"Everybody can be a critic but not everybody gets to play," he said. "I actually ran on the field, I got to run on and I never backed down."
Greens candidate Dominic King said he's been living the life since the state election.
Travelling and mountain bike riding have kept him busy.
On top of that, he's on the Bellingen Shire Council; is a regional director of the board for Local Government NSW; a local government representative on the NSW Water Directorate; and an executive committee member of Climate Emergency Australia.
"I'm on a number of committees so I've been keeping myself a little bit busy," he said.
"I sort of do a lot of stuff with the Greens as well."
He also has a trip to Scandinavia planned this year.
"I'm a geography teacher so I love that sort of interaction between people and the environment, so it's going to be great," he said.
The 2023 State Election has left Mr King thinking about how his party campaigns.
"Our results in the local Bellingen government area were good," he said .
"It's disappointing we're not reaching people in Kempsey and Nambucca... so we're definitely having conversations on how we do that."
Newcomer Michael Kemp retained the seat of Oxley for the National Party in the 2023 State election and as the new MP, he's been finding the role exciting.
"I wouldn't call it intimidating," he said.
"It's the start of being an effective member; to represent issues that are really important to the families and community of Oxley."
Mr Kemp said that while he would have preferred to be in government, he thinks being in opposition will provide a good opportunity to learn as a new MP.
"And that should make me a better member if we are to achieve government in the future, which obviously I'm aiming at," he said.
Mr Kemp sold his Port Macquarie based physiotherapy business before his election campaign.
"I think it's very important that the person that sits as the local member gives their full focus and energy towards the job," he said.
In his travels across the Oxley electorate Mr Kemp said the top five issues that voters approached him about were the cost of living, adequate healthcare, roads, police and affordable housing.
"I think it was very clear cut."
"I'm really looking forward to getting into those nitty gritty issues."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.