The Mid North Mixed Challenge for Year 11 and 12 students kicked off on Thursday, May 25 at Tuffins Lane Playing Fields with students from Taree to Kempsey travelling to take a crack at touch football.
Kempsey Adventist School students Marika Toroca and Amelia Teisseire said they had fun at the challenge.
"It's a really fast paced game though so you learn a lot," Marika said.
The pair don't often play touch rugby with today being Amelia's first game.
"Most people are based with other sports," said Marika.
The regional challenge saw both boys and girls playing together with three boys and three girls from each team on the field at the same time.
"Playing against the boys is harder," said Amelia.
"But it's been good."
The Kempsey Adventist School were joined by teams from Camden Haven High School, Manning Valley Anglican College, MacKillop College and Newman Senior Technical College.
Camden Haven High and Newman College progressed into the grand final at the end of the day with a tight game between the two teams.
The Newman team were able to reach the winning score just five minutes before the end of the game, defeating Camden Haven High by 5-2.
NSW Touch game development officer for the Mid North Coast Cameron Maxwell said that the day had been perfect.
"The kids have been in great spirits...really enjoying the touch [football]," he said.
"It's been pretty good quality."
It's Mr Maxwell's first year in the development role but he said that he has been involved in touch football for a long time.
"We do it because the kids love playing touch football," Mr Maxwell said.
"We love seeing the kids play touch football [and] we love seeing them smile when they score a try.
"It's all about getting the kids involved, getting them active."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.