Students take on touch football in Mid North Mixed Challenge

Emily Walker
May 26 2023 - 4:00am
Kempsey Adventist School students (LtoR) Jonel Resurreccion, Brody Skinner, Marika Toroca and Amelia Teisseire took to the field for the regional challenge. Picture by Emily Walker
The Mid North Mixed Challenge for Year 11 and 12 students kicked off on Thursday, May 25 at Tuffins Lane Playing Fields with students from Taree to Kempsey travelling to take a crack at touch football.

