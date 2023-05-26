The Macleay Argus
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated May 26 2023 - 11:19pm, first published 4:15pm
A fatal single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail has claimed the life of a man believed to be in his 70s.
A fatal single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail has claimed the life of a man believed to be in his 70s.

A man believed to be in his 70s has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail.

