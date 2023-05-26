A man believed to be in his 70s has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail.
Emergency services were called to the crash around 10.20am on Friday (May 26) after receiving reports of a crash on the Pacific Highway.
A rear male passenger of the vehicle died at the scene.
He is yet to be identified but is believed to be in his 70s.
The driver, a woman in her 70s and a front passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance crews for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment.
The driver will undergo mandatory testing at the hospital.
Police from the Mid North Coast Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
