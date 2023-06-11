The Macleay Argus
Honour

King's Birthday Honours 2023: Liz Campbell awarded OAM for service to Kempsey

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 10:01pm
Liz Campbell has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her service to Kempsey Shire. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Liz Campbell has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her service to Kempsey Shire. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Liz Campbell has been included on the first King's Birthday Honours list for her service to local government and to Kempsey.

Local News

