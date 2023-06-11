The Macleay Argus
Honour

King's Birthday Honours 2023: Colin Ball awarded OAM for service to surf life saving

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 10:00pm
Colin Ball was in hospital when he spoke to the Macleay Argus about his OAM. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Colin Ball was in hospital when he spoke to the Macleay Argus about his OAM. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

"Unreal" is how Colin Ball describes being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday 2023 Honours List.

