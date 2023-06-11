"Unreal" is how Colin Ball describes being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday 2023 Honours List.
The distinguished award recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement.
Mr Ball, of South West Rocks, is being recognised for his service to surf life saving over a period of 60 years.
"It is a big honour," he said, while speaking to the Macleay Argus from hospital.
Mr Ball's involvement with the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) began in October 1951 when he received his qualifier certificate.
He went on to become a member of the boat crew; a winning swimmer; president of the junior club; an ongoing sponsor; and, as of 2013, a life member.
In 1956, Colin and his late brother Kevin joined the boat crew at South West Rocks, coached by "world champion", Charlie Edwards.
Mr Ball recalls fixing up an old boat with his team mates.
"We dusted it off and did it up," he said. "The first year we done no good".
The second year of competing the crew performed better, and it was uphill from there.
"We borrowed a boat that year in Stanwell Park. Then we bought it. We raised the 550 pounds with [tickets sold in] raffles".
The boat crew went on to win branch titles after christening the boat with a bottle of champagne.
"We were undefeated that year. We never stopped winning branch titles."
Mr Ball said he travelled up and down the coast of NSW by bus and "got to know everyone" in surf life saving.
"We went all over the coast competing. I've been everywhere, all over NSW."
The best thing about the travelling, according to Mr Ball, was "having a yap with everyone".
As president of the South West Rocks junior club for a decade between 1978 - 88, he was heavily involved in Nippers; organising carnivals and interstate branch competitions.
"We never got beat," he said. "The only thing I didn't get to was the Australian titles".
Mr Ball and his late wife Pam, who held the title of Secretary and Treasurer of the South West Rocks branch, finished up their time with the club in 1988 to focus on raising their children.
"We didn't give it away, we just wanted to bow out," he said.
But Mr Ball continued his involvement in the form of sponsorship. Through the family business, Balls Butchery, he and his wife held meat raffles to raise funds for the club.
Mr Ball says he "enjoyed every bit" of his time with surf life saving and that "you wouldn't get any better".
He says he was "born into" the club. His sons and grandson are keeping up the family tradition by being a part of it too.
Mr Ball says he is very proud to have his surf life saving service recognised.
"Not many people get that medal."
If you know someone worthy of similar recognition, you can nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
All eligible nominations are considered by the independent Council for the Order of Australia, which recommends awards for the Governor-General's approval.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.