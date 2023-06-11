One of the world's best-known war correspondents and photojournalists has been awarded a Medal in the Order of Australia, nine months after his death at his Fernmount home near Bellingen.
Tim Page, who was one of the first photographers to document the Vietnam War, was 78 when he lost his battle with cancer in August 2022.
His partner of of 22 years, Marianne Harris, told the Macleay Argus that Mr Page was unaware before he died that he had been nominated.
"In terms of being honoured, that would be an understatement," she said when asked how he might have responded.
Tim Page defied death several times on the frontlines of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, and was so well-known he became the inspiration for Dennis Hopper's iconic "crazed journalist" in Apocalypse Now.
Awards for Tim Page were as plentiful as the wars he covered. But his greatest legacy is the change brought about by the publication of his often shocking and heart-wrenching images and books, his philanthropy, and his advocacy for the victims of war.
"He is famous for saying 'Any good war photo is an anti-war photo'." Ms Harris said.
"When he went back to America after leaving Vietnam to cover the six-day [Arab-Israeli] war, he flew straight into an anti-war protest outside the Time-Life Magazine building.
"His photos were the ones on their signs."
Tim Page was born in Kent, UK. He was a self-taught photojournalist who "never left the house without a camera".
Considered a counter-culture icon, his work was published by the biggest magazines and news agencies in the world, including United Press International (UPI), Time-Life, Newsweek, Le Monde, AAP and AP.
He moved to Australia in 2002 to be with Ms Harris, and worked in East Timor, with the United Nations and as an adjunct professor of photojournalism at Griffith University - among many other roles.
He became an Australian citizen in 2011 and in 2020 was named in the "Top 100 Most Influential Photographers in the World".
Some of Tim Page's extensive collection can be viewed on the website timpage.com.au and through the Australian War Memorial website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.