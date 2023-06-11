The Macleay Argus
Honour

King's Birthday Honours 2023: posthumous OAM for former Bellingen photojournalist Tim Page

The late Tim Page OAM. Picture supplied by Marianne Harris
One of the world's best-known war correspondents and photojournalists has been awarded a Medal in the Order of Australia, nine months after his death at his Fernmount home near Bellingen.

