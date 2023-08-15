After lengthy and significant community attention and feedback, Kempsey Shire Council has granted consent for the Rise development in South West Rocks.
Councillors discussed the development during the August council meeting and moved to grant development consent for construction for multi-dwelling housing, neighbourhood shops, and takeaway food and drink premises at Lot 2 DP1091323 Phillip Drive, South West Rocks.
During the discussion councillor Kerri Riddington said the process to get to this point has been "long and arduous for South West Rocks".
"I support this motion," she said. "We have come a long way and we need to deal with this development application (DA).
"This DA has reduced the number of apartment buildings and reduced the height limit."
The proposal for the development, known as Rise, was comprehensively assessed against the relevant legislative considerations, planning controls and anticipated environmental impacts, and as result the approval was granted with inclusion of 72 conditions.
Councillor dean Saul spoke in support for the motion and said it's important council shouldn't be frightened by development and that we "must grow".
Councillor Councillor Alexandra Wyatt spoke against the motion and said she would have preferred to have more information and a site visit before making a decision.
"[We] don't have the confidence there won't be long-term environmental impacts or harm in the future," she said.
"I can't put my name to a large-scale development."
More than 100 submissions were received from the community highlighting environmental and privacy concerns which contributed to the removal of a planned five story residential apartment complex.
A presentation from Larah Kennedy from Voices of South West Rocks at the Public Forum ahead of the council meeting recognised the efforts of community and council to investigate concerns and work towards a resolution.
However, Ms Kennedy did also mention the number of residents "saddened" by the clearing of trees at the Rise development site.
"We do continue to oppose any construction on that site that will negatively impact threatened species," she said.
Rise Projects Director Daniel Pszczonka said the company is glad to come to a resolution with Kempsey Shire Council to facilitate the approval quality new homes.
"The Rocks will bring business to South West Rock as well as a boost to the local economy," he said.
"Our proposal for The Rocks, South West Rocks has drawn on best practice design work to ensure excellent environmental outcomes for the area. There will be a café, shops, open public spaces, parklands, walkways and green space for the whole community."
Mayor Leo Hauville noted that the project is consistent with planning controls outlined in the Kempsey Local Environment Plan.
"The 72 conditions within the development consent will help protect the environment in and around the site, with several conditions needing to be met before a construction certificate will be issued," said Cr Hauville.
"Councillors are particularly aware of the consent conditions and the related compliance issues and will be seeking updates on the monitoring of those conditions."
Council staff noted that while the proposal raises legitimate environmental issues such as stormwater impact, acid sulfate soils, and contamination, these challenges can be effectively managed through well-designed water-sensitive urban planning and engineering strategies.
The development consent outlines a three staged approach to construction.
For the history of this Development application, you can visit council's Development in South West Rocks page at www.ksc.pub/developmentandcouncil
