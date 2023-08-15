The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey Shire Council move to grant consent for Rise development at South West Rocks

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 15 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire Council has granted consent for the Rise Development on Phillip Drive at South West Rocks. Picture supplied by KSC
Kempsey Shire Council has granted consent for the Rise Development on Phillip Drive at South West Rocks. Picture supplied by KSC

After lengthy and significant community attention and feedback, Kempsey Shire Council has granted consent for the Rise development in South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.