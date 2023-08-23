The Macleay Argus
Crime

Grant Alec Coleman pleads guilty to punch that killed former pro surfer Chris Davidson

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
Coleman and Davidson (right) had been drinking at the South West Rocks Country Club on the day of the attack. Pictures supplied
Coleman and Davidson (right) had been drinking at the South West Rocks Country Club on the day of the attack. Pictures supplied

The man charged over the one-punch death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson has pleaded guilty to delivering the fatal blow.

