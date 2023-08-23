The man charged over the one-punch death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson has pleaded guilty to delivering the fatal blow.
Grant Alec Coleman, 43, the younger brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, appeared via audio visual link in Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
Coleman, who is being held at the Clarence Correctional Centre, was accused of assaulting the former champion outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, following an argument over a young woman.
Coleman's lawyer Gregory Goold, also appeared via audio visual link.
He told Magistrate Scott Nash that his client had entered a plea of guilty to the charge of assault causing death.
"The charge of intentionally choke person without consent is to be withdrawn," he told the court.
Chris Davidson grew up surfing on Sydney's northern beaches and went on to compete in several World Surf League championship tours, before settling in South West Rocks.
Court documents show that both Davidson and Coleman attended the South West Rocks Country Club on the afternoon of September 24, 2022.
Coleman allegedly observed Davidson speaking with a 19-year-old woman about 10.22pm. He then approached the pair and called Davidson "a paedophile".
Davidson and the woman moved into the poker machine area to get away from Coleman. He proceeded to follow them and the two men were observed "grabbing at each other's shirts".
The duty manager at the club was informed of the incident by other patrons.
She intervened and told Coleman to stay away from Davidson, however he continued to verbally abuse him.
Coleman was escorted out of the club about 10.36pm. He was then observed "loitering on the premises" and was told to leave by a security officer.
He was captured on CCTV footage walking back and forth along the footpath outside the club.
Davidson entered the reception area of the club about 11pm and told staff he would be getting the courtesy bus home. He then walked out of the club's main entrance and stood at the top of the stairs with other patrons who were also waiting for the bus.
Coleman appeared at the bottom of the stairs and approached Davidson.
The court documents also show that "while standing very close, he (Coleman) swiftly punched the deceased (Davidson) to the jaw with his right fist".
Davidson then fell to the ground on his back, hitting his head on the tiles which rendered him unconscious.
Witnesses then intervened and pulled Coleman away before administering first aid to Davidson.
Coleman then left the club and returned home.
Emergency services were called to the club a short time later and arrived to find Davidson, 45, still unconscious.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police commenced an investigation and attended Coleman's home in South West Rocks at 12.36am on September 25.
He was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged.
An autopsy report shows Davidson's cause of death was "blunt force head injuries following the assault".
Coleman's lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
The case has been adjourned to September 7 to be mentioned in the Newcastle District Court.
