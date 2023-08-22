KEMPSEY'S Verge Street Oval and the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium will be the venues for the opening weekend of Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
The grand final of the Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition will also be played on Saturday at Kempsey. Macleay Valley will tackle Sawtell, with the match kicking off at 3.30 after the first grade elimination semi-final.
This will mean an early start to games on Saturday. League tag starts at 10.15 (Wingham/Port Macquarie) while under 18s (Taree City/Wauchope) starts at 11.30.
Reserve grade (Taree City/Old Bar) will be underway from 12.45 while the first grade featuring Macleay and Wingham will start at 2pm.
On Sunday the league tag preliminary semi between Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City begins at 11am while Port City and Macleay meet in the under 18s from noon.
Port Sharks and Macleay clash in the reserve grade from 1.15 while Port Sharks and Port City kickoff in the first grade at 2.30.
Old Bar will host the first grade major semi-final on Sunday, September 3. Winner of the first grade game between the Pirates and either Port City or Port Macquarie will be at home for the Saturday, September 16 grand final.
Minor premiers were Old Bar first grade, Port City reserve grade, Port Sharks under 18s and Port City league tag.
