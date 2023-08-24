Third person arrested in relation to fatal Kempsey stabbing

Mid North Coast Police have charged a third person following an investigation into the stabbing death of a man in Kempsey earlier this year.
Police arrested South Kempsey woman Veronica Leanne Holten, 29, at Wollongong Police Station on Wednesday, August 23 in relation to the incident.
Emergency services were called to Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey where they found 39-year-old David Vale with a stab wound around 11pm on March 1, 2023.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated Mr Vale but he died at the scene.
Mid North Coast police officers were assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad to commence Strike Force Weigand to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police arrested Conrad Peter Lardner, 48, and Leearna Nicole Davis, 32, in relation to the incident earlier this year on May 17.
Lardner is accused of murdering Mr Vale and Davis has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and assisting Lardner.
Both Davis and Lardner are currently before the courts.
After extensive inquiries, police arrested Holten and have charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.
Holten was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, August 24.
Police will allege that Holten maintained or assisted Larder in relation to the alleged murder between 11.50pm and 11.58pm on March 1.
Holten will remain behind bars and is scheduled to appear in Kempsey Local Court on September 20.
