The Rocks Central at South West Rocks will soon have a fresh (and fit) face with a 24-hour gym set to open its doors by the end of September.
Rezoning of the town's shopping hub has made Sessions 24.7 Gym with its all hours operation possible.
MPG Property Management along with Port Macquarie based town planners King & Campbell successfully sought the rezoning of the shopping centre in 2020 with Kempsey Shire Council.
"The new zoning changes enable Rocks Central Shopping Centre to lease vacancies to a wider range of businesses and offer more flexibility with trading times, which is sure to benefit the South West Rocks community," said Andrea Gorman, MPG Council Chief Operations Officer.
"The community will now have access to a locally owned and independent gym, complete with quality 'Life Fitness' and 'Hammer Strength' equipment, personal and group training, 24 hour operation," said Ms Gorman.
"Plus the added convenience of shopping and parking access that Rocks Central Shopping Centre already offers."
Sessions 24.7 Gym will join Coles, Blooms the Chemist, The Reject Shop, Liquorland, Happy Smiles Dental, Cordelia Collections, Smokey Cape Supabake, Happy Days Diner, and TSG -tobacco, gifts and NSW Lotteries.
With the opening of the new business, South West Rocks will have two 24 hour gyms in town with The Rocks Fitness and Lifestyle operating 24 hours seven days a week from the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre (MNCHPC) on Sportsman Way.
Sessions 24.7 Gym fit-out is underway with the tenant hoping to launch on September 25.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.