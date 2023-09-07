The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks shopping centre set to get a 24-hour gym

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
September 8 2023 - 4:00am
Sessions gym opening September at South West Rocks shopping centre. Picture by Zac Hayes
Sessions gym opening September at South West Rocks shopping centre. Picture by Zac Hayes

The Rocks Central at South West Rocks will soon have a fresh (and fit) face with a 24-hour gym set to open its doors by the end of September.

Journalist

