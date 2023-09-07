The Macleay Argus
Steve Waugh visits Kempsey to open 'The Spirit of Cricket India' photography exhibition

Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian cricketing legend Steve Waugh visits the Macleay Valley to officially open his 'Spirit of Cricket India' photography exhibition showing at the Slim Dusty Centre.

Local News

