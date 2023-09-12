With "Not Giving In" blasting on speakers and the weekend sun shining, Steven Pellen, Renee Darling and "Rossco" Ross Allen brought home Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club's 24-hour indoor rowing challenge.
Club members had started rowing at noon Saturday, September 9, as part of the Gotcha4Life 24-hour rowing challenge for mental fitness.
By noon Sunday, September 10, the club had managed to cover 780 kilometres and raised approximately $1000.
"It has been a fantastic event," club organiser Mr Pellen said.
"We've probably had 50 rowers join us over the course of 24 hours."
This included rowers aged from five to 76-years.
Six rowers kept the kilometre count rising through the difficult midnight to 5am period, when temperatures dropped.
Mr Pellen said the club had met fantastic people from within and outside the community.
"People who don't live here have said 'hey, mental health is a big issue, would you mind if we came and helped you out?' We've created these friendships [and] it's just been such a positive event."
The mental health foundation Gotcha4Life has been running the 24-hour row in locations across Australia for six years.
The event aims to encourage and build mental fitness.
"The mental fitness is when you're sitting on this (the rowing machine) and you don't want to be there," he said.
"You feel pain, but you're building that resilience... and that's what is happening in everyone's life."
Crescent Head Tavern raised $500 for the cause through a raffle and food was provided to the rowers by Point Break Cafe and Mezzaluna restaurant.
"It's been an amazing community day," Mr Pellen said.
