Locals are gearing up to take on the rowing machines at Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club for a 24 hour row in the name of mental fitness.
It's one of the many surf clubs taking part in the annual mental fitness challenge where participants take turns to row for 24 hours and raise funds for the mental health organisation Gotcha 4 Life.
This is the second year that the Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club has taken part in the 24 hour row, with participants last year raising approximately $3,000.
"I just think we had so much fun last time," Club committee member and organiser of Crescent Head event Steve Pellen said.
"The conversations that we had at last years event, the feeling of achievement and just the all round positive attitude that everyone bought to the event made it so amazing last year."
The challenge isn't just about raising funds but also helps improve the mental fitness of participants.
Last year, Mr Pellen saw serious conversations take place during the rowing challenge.
"When you're mentally and physically exhausted, people tend to open up," he said.
"To have that support network there in a safe environment where you can discuss these issues that people are facing really does make a difference."
Mr Pellen said that the aim for the club was to bring the community together and for people who come along to feel supported in a safe environment.
"We're all a very close knit family in Crescent Head and in the Shire," he said.
"If there's someone to listen to, it really does make a difference."
Rowers of all ages are expected to get involved with kids as young as nine-years-old to 75-year-old pros all signing up for the challenge.
Mr Pellen said he was happy to sign up more people to row for the event but experience is not a requirement.
"You don't have to be a rower," Mr Pellen said.
"Whether you sit on a row machine for five minutes or five hours, every minutes counts."
"Everyone is welcome."
The challenge kicks off at noon on Saturday (September 9) before finishing at 12pm Sunday (September 10) with plenty of snacks from local businesses and music to keep the good vibes coming.
"We just really want to kick start this event, and kick start the start of our surf life saving season and rowing season in a really positive way," Mr Pellen said.
Those interested in giving the row machine a crack should call Mr Pellen on 0408 583 955.
