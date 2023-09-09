The Macleay Argus
Crescent Head Surf Club rows for mental fitness

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 9 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
Kempsey Crescent Head surf life saving club celebrating at the end of last year's 24 hour rowing challenge. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Locals are gearing up to take on the rowing machines at Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club for a 24 hour row in the name of mental fitness.

