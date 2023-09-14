Police have been attending to a number of incidents this week in Kempsey involving fires, police pursuits and a stolen mobility scooter.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping police busy in the week ending September 13.
Officers were called to a house fire on Jack Bond Street, West Kempsey around 6.30pm on Monday, September 11.
The occupants in the house were able to evacuate but the house has suffered major damage.
Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the fire
Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle has led to the arrest of a man who is facing alleged domestic violence related charges.
Police were called to a domestic violence incident at Turners Flat around 1pm Thursday, September 7 when the alleged offender fled the scene in a maroon FWD.
Officers spotted the car in South Kempsey and engaged in a police pursuit which was later terminated due to the manner of the offender's driving.
The allegedly stolen car was later found abandoned at Frederickton on the same day at 3pm.
Police seized and examined the vehicle.
The 20-year-old offender was later arrested by police at a Yarraville address on Monday, September 11.
He has been charged with driving a car without the consent of the owner, driving a vehicle during a disqualification period, driving at a speed while in knowingly in a police pursuit, as well as a number of domestic violence related charges.
Police are investigating an incident involving malicious damage to a house on Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey at 1.50pm on Tuesday, September 12.
A group of people allegedly threw objects at the house causing windows to smash.
No persons were injured but police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers were called to a grass fire at Queen Street South Kempsey around 12.45am on Wednesday 13 September
The fire took place in a vacant area of land with firefighters extinguishing the flames.
No persons or property were affected.
Officers are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a house on Reginald Ward Street, West Kempsey between 4pm Sunday, September 10 and 10am Monday, September 11.
A person broke into the house and stole a number of items from the elderly victim including a mobility scooter.
Anyone with information should contact police or CrimeStoppers.
Police are investigating an incident involving vandalism at St Paul's College in West Kempsey.
Someone graffitied the walls and grounds of the college between 4pm Friday, September 8 and 5.30pm Sunday, September 10.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police.
A set of golf club have been stolen from a car on Nicholson Street, South Kempsey between 4pm Thursday, September 7 and 7.30am Saturday, September 9.
Police are investigating the matter but said it was a timely reminder to not store valuables in your vehicles.
Anyone with further information regarding this theft should contact police.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
