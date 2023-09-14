The Macleay Argus
Pursuits and graffiti; Kempsey police wrap | September 14

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Police are investigating a vandalism incident that occurred at a local school this week | September 13

Police have been attending to a number of incidents this week in Kempsey involving fires, police pursuits and a stolen mobility scooter.

