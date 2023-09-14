North Coast Trucking Social Club is gearing up for another Kempsey Truck Show on Saturday, September 23.
This will be the first show back since 2019.
Over 100 trucks will line up for an impressive convoy from West Kempsey's Tozer Street to the showground.
The parade will kick off the festivities from 9am travelling through Elbow Street, down Belgrave Street and then onto Smith Street and Second Lane before rolling into the showground to be displayed.
Registration will be available on the day.
Gates are open to the public from 9am with adult tickets at $5 a pop and all kids are welcome free of charge.
Those attending can expect a family-friendly day full of free activities for the kids such as a jumping castle, face painting, juggling and hoop station, balloon twisting, a petting Zoo and reptile show along with an aerial art performances.
Ring events starting at 10.30am including billy cart races, a truck pull, and dummy spitting and tarpet cover competitions.
A sausage-sizzle and canteen will be run by the Social Club with all proceeds raised being donated to local community groups and charities.
"All that money goes back to the community," said Trent Lee, Vice President of North Coast Trucking Social Club.
The presentation will be held at 2pm with awards announced by local MP Michael Kemp including employee of the year, driver of the year and people's choice truck of the show.
With an extensive list of categories and awards up for grabs, Mr Lee said his focus is on the kids.
"I'm not a trophy hunter," said Mr Lee.
"If I see 20 kids wanting to blow the horn and I blow the horn 20 times, that makes my day.
"That's what it's about for me; it's for the kids. I'm not in it for recognition or trophies."
The show is expected to conclude at 4pm followed by a charity dinner and auction at the showground from 5.30pm.
The dinner includes special guests Kathryn Jones and Steve Passfield with tickets sold for $55 per person.
