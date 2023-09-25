The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs player Ethan Thompson named Group 3 Rugby League player of the year

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:00pm
Macleay Valley Mustangs president Reuben Jones with Luke Calthorpe, Tirell Dungay, Miles Mongta, Ethan Thompson, Cooper Banks, Michael Banks and Allan Lockwood. Picture supplied by Tammy Banks
Macleay Valley Mustangs lock Ethan Thompson is the Group Three Rugby League player of the year for 2023.

