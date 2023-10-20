The iconic 'White House' in Jerseyville is on the market after being tightly held in one family for 50 years.
After many years being used for family holidays and celebrations, owner Matina Mottee says while she is reluctant to sell, it is time for someone else to enjoy the property.
An auction onsite at 2930 South West Rocks Road, Jerseyville, is set for Saturday, November 18 at 12 noon.
Lead agent for the property and principle at South West Rocks LJ Hooker, Ken Tassell, says the Jerseyville house is a "Macleay Valley landmark" and "an icon" of the Mid North Coast.
"Everyone from Bellbrook to Crescent Head knows it," said Mr Tassell. "It's a unique piece of real estate in our district."
Mr Tassel reported a high level of enquiries for the property prior to advertising.
"People driving in to South West Rocks for their holidays have seen the auction board on the front of it...and they've been saying to me they've been coming here for forty years and have watched it as a kid," he said.
"People are very interested in the place."
"There's a lot of family history here with the Gavrilis and Mottee families over the years," said Mr Tassell.
Bought by Robert Lewis Perrett in 1900, the house was built by William Wheeldon between 1898 and 1903.
It was sold to the Methodist Missionary Society in 1930, then to Harold Bullock in 1938. The property remained in the Bullock family until 1973 when brothers in law Con Gavrilis and Con Mottee bought it together.
"It was set up originally as a boys fishing camp, and then we started sharing it for family holidays in the 70's right through," said Ms Mottee.
With many memories made over the years, Ms Mottee says she is "sad" and "reluctant" to sell the property, but could no longer look after the place.
"It was always great fun," said Ms Mottee. "For fishing and crabbing, and having barbecues, it was great fun on the riverbank."
The Jerseyville house has been used by the Mottees for family reunions and was the location of a family wedding in 2022.
"It's a much-loved and happy house," said Ms Mottee.
"It's been a real pleasure. I hope someone else enjoys the house as much as we did."
The house sits on over 4,000 square metres of land on the waterfront of Spencer's Creek. It includes a private jetty, wrap around balcony, and ancient fig trees on the property.
"The fig tree out the back is gigantic. It's just beautiful," said Ms Mottee.
The two-story house includes five bedrooms, two lounge rooms, two bathrooms and two garages.
Ms Mottee says the property has a lot of potential, from a family home to a wedding reception venue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.