There are existing concessions and rebates for pensioners. The majority of those [people], I would imagine, will have been taking advantage of those. We have our hardship relief policy that will go to council and we're re-working that and looking at what support we can provide to all ratepayers. The intention is for that to go out on exhibition for a period through to mid-January, which means that all of our residents and ratepayers can then make a submission as to whether they think that's reasonable or not. What we're endeavouring to do is to make sure that we've got as much information in that policy so that people know what support mechanisms there are. We'll be looking at making sure that we got the right options [for payments] so that they are not getting behind in terms of their rates. If ratepayers then do have challenges in terms of paying their rates, we've got other support mechanisms in place and that'll all be part of this policy.