The Macleay Argus
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Our detailed Q & A with Kempsey Shire Council ahead of its critical vote on rates

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire Council's Director Corporate and Commercial, Stephen Mitchell, sat down for a Q & A to discuss the proposed special rate variation. Picture by Mardi Borg
Kempsey Shire Council's Director Corporate and Commercial, Stephen Mitchell, sat down for a Q & A to discuss the proposed special rate variation. Picture by Mardi Borg

Ahead of a critical Kempsey Shire Council meeting on Tuesday, November 21, Macleay Argus reporter Mardi Borg sat down with Director Corporate and Commercial, Stephen Mitchell, to discuss the big ticket item on the agenda - a proposed special rate variation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.