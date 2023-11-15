The Macleay Argus
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Macleay Valley farmer David Duff supports survey to assess fire damage

Updated November 15 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Aftermath of the Willi Willi Fire which tore through the Upper Macleay in late October. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Aftermath of the Willi Willi Fire which tore through the Upper Macleay in late October. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Toorooka cattle producer David Duff has called on fire-affected farmers to fill out a survey to ensure authorities have a better understanding of damage.

