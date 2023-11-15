Toorooka cattle producer David Duff has called on fire-affected farmers to fill out a survey to ensure authorities have a better understanding of damage.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries are conducting a short survey to assess how they can better allocate support to farmers.
Mr Duff said it was essential to get as many responses as possible.
"If you have had infrastructure or machinery damage, or loss of livestock or fodder, you need to report it through this short DPI survey," he said.
"This vital information helps authorities understand the scale and scope of a natural disaster, so they can then target resources and assistance to that area.
"It only takes a few minutes to complete, but it's really valuable in terms of securing the recovery and repair efforts we need."
Mr Duff's property, west of Willawarrun, was threatened in October by an out of control bushfire at Willi Willi.
Mr Duff's neighbour Richard Mainey died while protecting his property and 28,000 hectares were burnt in the blaze.
The fire follows the 2019 Black Summer bushfires that destroyed many properties in the region.
The survey will be used to record damage to primary production and animals from natural disasters such as floods, fires and storms.
Farmers can identify the number of crops, animals, infrastructure and other primary industries damaged and upload photos.
To complete the survey or for further information visit dpi.nsw.gov.au/damage.
