Norco is well known for its' milk Australia-wide, but it will soon be better known in Kempsey as a service provider supporting local farmers.
The shopfront on Gladstone Street was officially opened with a ribbon cut on Wednesday, November 16.
Norco Chief Executive Officer Michael Hampson, Norco Chairman Michael Jeffrey and Member for Oxley Michael Kemp MP announced the opening of the new store.
"Norco has a long history in Kempsey for over 35 years," said Mr Jeffrey.
"Today marks a pretty special day because...over the years we've outgrown the previous site and it's great to have a new site that not only provides a lot more capacity but also a lot better shopping experience for our customers and a lot more convenience."
As a "long term customer" of the store Michael Kemp MP acknowledged Norco's service to the local farming industry.
"[The staff] provide great service and advice...the upgrade of the store makes a much better customer service experience," said Mr Kemp.
He also acknowledged the companies and suppliers of products of the store who attended the event.
"It's good to see the new Norco store provides all the products and facilities for the farmers... all of these products here can make a farmer's life easier," said Mr Kemp.
"I think the farmers recently have had a pretty tough time to be honest.
"We've had a couple of major fires in [2019, 2020] and this year, we've had floods in between, and then we've had to deal with a whole heap of situations in and amongst the Covid-19 pandemic.
"There's plenty of products here that can help with the fire management and after the farmers have just experienced the fires in the Upper Macleay, they're struggling to get back on their feet, and they'll need these products."
Mr Hampson says the new site allows for a larger range and more "pleasant" experience.
"We have a better customer experience, we can carry more range [and] stock, [and] also a much safer environment for our people and much more pleasant conditions for people to shop and work in," he said.
Mr Hampson says Norco is dedicated to being a great service provider for the regional communities.
Norco is a 100% Australian farmer owned dairy co-operative with 326 active members on 199 dairy farms in northern New South Wales and south east Queensland.
"Being a 100% farmer cooperative means we're supporting all the dairy farmers in the region because they're all members of our cooperative and we look to continue doing that moving forward," said Mr Hampson.
The Kempsey store employs eleven staff.
