An iconic Jerseyville house which has been in the same family for 50 years has a new owner after being sold at auction on Saturday, November 18.
Lead agent for the property and principle at South West Rocks LJ Hooker, Ken Tassell, acted as the auctioneer.
Mr Tassel described the property as "known all over New South Wales" and made note of owner Matina Mottee having "mixed emotions" about the day.
Approximately 70 people attended the auction, however, there were only two serious bidders.
Bidding opened at $1M, going up in $50,000 increments, and was sold before too long for $1.2M.
The new owner, who requested to remain anonymous, currently lives in Sydney however knew of the property from spending her childhood holidaying at South West Rocks and visiting family in the area.
She plans to "do up the property sympathetically" with future plans to live in the house and offer community-focused events, mentioning art workshops and yoga classes.
Now previous owner of the property, Matina Mottee, says giving it up was difficult, however, is "really happy" to see it "go to a good home."
"I'm very happy that somebody who is going to love the place and give it it's full credit has taken over," said Ms Mottee.
