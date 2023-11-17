The iconic 'White House' in Jerseyville is expected to sell at auction on Saturday, November 18.
After being tightly held in one family for 50 years, the house is on the market for a new owner.
The auction will be held onsite at 2930 South West Rocks Road, Jerseyville, commencing at 12 noon.
Lead agent for the property and principle at South West Rocks LJ Hooker, Ken Tassell, says there's been a lot of interest in the house.
"We've had loads of enquiries and a lot of people came to look at the property ahead of the auction," he said.
"It'll be very interesting to see how the competition plays out tomorrow [Saturday 18]."
Watch a walk through of the house and learn more of its history here.
