The Macleay Argus
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Photo gallery: iconic Jerseyville 'White House' goes to auction; November 18

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The iconic 'White House' in Jerseyville is expected to sell at auction on Saturday, November 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.