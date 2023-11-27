A simple act of kindness has brought a smile to eleven-year-old Isabelle Northey as she battles through the most testing time in her life.
Isabelle and her family travel from Kempsey to Sydney using Little Wings, a not-for-profit organisation connecting children with severe illnesses and their families from regional areas to metropolitan hospitals.
Making the trips a little easier, Isabelle now has the company of a special quilt to keep her warm.
The quilt is made by Glenda who heard about Little Wings and was inspired by the essential service.
"I hope it helps in some way, bringing a smile to a child's face, providing them some comfort on a flight or in the hospital. It's my way to show my support and share the love for those in need," she said.
"When you sleep under this quilt, you sleep under a blanket of love."
After making quilts and pouches for animals during the bushfire season, Glenda started making quilts for Little Wings in August 2022, initially mailing them in the post.
Transport company Regional Road Express heard about Glenda's quilt making and offered to courier the blankets for free.
"Before I was introduced to Regional Road Express I would pay $30 myself to send the quilts to Little Wings," she said.
The savings allow Glenda to buy more fabric and continue her quilt making for families across NSW.
"I'm really happy, it's lovely. I hope it helps in some way. It's your way to support and share love for those in need," she said.
Little Wings was established in 2012 by providing services to children undergoing cancer treatment at The Children's Hospital in Westmead.
Since then it has grown to support children experiencing all kinds of serious illnesses and has 90 volunteers who fly in and out of 55 regions in NSW, ACT and Queensland.
"It is our privilege to help families with regular, ongoing medical appointments to travel with ease, and we offer a welcome break to children during their treatment, by bringing them home for some much-needed quality time with family and friends," CEO Clare Pearson said.
"We believe in keeping families together during some of the most testing times of their lives.
"Together with our supporters and partners' assistance and generosity, we will persevere with our mission of making a difference in the lives of sick children in regional New South Wales."
