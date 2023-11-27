The Macleay Argus
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Quilt keeps Kempsey girl Isabelle Northey warm on Little Wings journey

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
November 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabelle Northey and Glenda before a Little Wings flight. Picture supplied
Isabelle Northey and Glenda before a Little Wings flight. Picture supplied

A simple act of kindness has brought a smile to eleven-year-old Isabelle Northey as she battles through the most testing time in her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.