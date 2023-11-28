Crescent Head will soon have its very first and possibly last subdivision in the village.
Developed by Arissa Group, Co-CEO Joseph Scarf says the project was a long time coming.
"It was first talked about in the early 1990s, and it's taken over twenty years for this sort of project to become a reality," said Mr Scarf.
Arissa Group says 'The Crescent' is the last of its kind.
"This is the last bit of developable land in Crescent Head, which is pretty huge,"said Mr Scarf.
"It's the last bit of land that's zoned for residential this close to the beach...anything that happens in the future will be miles away from the beach."
The subdivision includes 109 residential lots ranging from 650 sqm to a quarter of an acre, and cost from $650,000 to $1M.
RPM Managing Director, Peter Neale, says The Crescent will give people who have been waiting for the opportunity to live in Crescent Head the chance to be a part of the community.
"The enquiry of buyers have been people who have some affiliation with Crescent Head," said Mr Neale.
"They've been coming here for a long time, either surfing, or camping down at Point Plomer and they've always wanted the opportunity to live here, but there's been limited opportunities.
"They don't want Crescent to change either...but they want to be part of it."
Mr Neale says those looking to buy land at The Crescent are interested in living in the village and joining the community.
"The people that we are seeing actually want to live here and even the owners here have bought their own lots here to be part of it with their families," he said.
While it is only land being sold, there will be design guidelines for the homes built.
"This protects both the estate and also the purchasers here to ensure we get a good outcome, but it does allow people to build a variety of homes, and that also ensures we get a really good mix throughout the whole estate."
The development is being described as an "architecturally designed residential community" by Arissa Group.
Included is recreational parkland, activity playgrounds and two kilometres of walking and cycling paths.
"There is a team spending a lot of money on a beautiful 3,800 sqm community park, lots of landscaping and a beautiful entrance way here to the project," said Mr Neale.
Work is expected to begin early 2024 and is a 12-month program.
"We hope to get started in the very near future," said Mr Scarf.
Land is still available for purchase https://www.thecrescentestate.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.