The Macleay Argus
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Kempsey District Hospital will soon commence low risk cancer treatments

By Ellie Chamberlain
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Celebrating the announcement of select cancer treatments starting in Kempsey next year are Lilli Pilli Ladies (back) Lyn Gleeson, Jeanie Williamson, Marilyn Horner, Judy Saul, (front) Stephanie Scott, Robyn Mainey, Debra Henry and Michelle Wilcox. Picture suppplied Lilli Pilli Ladies
Select cancer treatments will begin at Kempsey District Hospital in early 2024.

