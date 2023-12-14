Macleay students celebrate as HSC results are released

The stress is over for Macleay Valley 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) students who received their Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) today alongside thousands of other NSW students.
Students across the state were waking up early to read their results on Thursday, December 14 with Kempsey students being no exception.
St Paul's College school captain Isaac Gorline-Singleman said he'd been up until 2am and woke up just after 5am when the results were released.
"It was a bit intense," he said.
"It was very stressful last night."
When Isaac opened his results he discovered he received at 91.7 ATAR, the second highest result at the school.
"I'm pretty happy with that," he said.
"I wanted to get over 90...so I'm happy I accomplished that."
The personal goal was one Isaac had set for himself despite receiving early acceptance to study International Relations and Languages at the Australian National University.
But the early acceptance did put off some pressure.
"I didn't have to stress that if I don't get this ATAR, I'm stuck next year," he said .
"In the back of my head I thought 'everything is going to be okay in the end'.
"I guess I'd been working on it for three years and I still wanted to come out with something to say I'd put all this effort in."
Isaac isn't the only one who recieved high results this year at St Paul's College.
Nate Fletcher was named the school's Dux with a 97.3 ATAR score, the highest score at the school in a number of years.
10 courses at the school were above state average and four courses recieved marks over 80 per cent.
Assistant Principal Geoff Melville said the school found strong results in all of the subjects.
"We believe the average HSC result will be one of our strongest in many years across all subjects," he said.
"That's a result of a lot of hard work from the school.
"We've change our assessment process so it's much more rigorous so we're really pleased that the sorts of things we've begun has borne fruit to this year 12."
Mr Melville praised the Year 12 pastoral coordinator Emma Tamblyn for her work with students ensuring excellent attendence, meeting with families and supporting the kids.
They've just been such a warm supportive group of kids," he said.
"They've been real inclusive, they've led by example and they're much cherished.
"Good on them."
Melville High School student Indrani Smith celebrated the release of her results leading her to not only be named the school's Dux of School Assessments but also the HSC Dux.
Our other notable achievers were Elle Myler, Narah Bunting, Claire Haywood, Sunny Quinn, and Laura Buls.
Melville High School Deputy Principal Sally Jenkins said the 2023 HSC cohort was an incredibly well-rounded group of students who demonstrated talent in academics, sporting achievements, and cultural pursuits.
"We are incredibly proud of all Year 12 students and were delighted to see their efforts rewarded," she said.
"The achievements of our HSC cohort are not only reflected in their results today, but in the ongoing successes we are sure they will achieve in the years to come."
