Mountain biking events draw more than 300 riders for action-packed weekend

More than 300 riders have hit the local trails for a series of events hosted by the Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club.
The NSW Schools Mountain Bike Series XC and Funduro MTB Series kicked off the long weekend of racing on Friday, March 8.
The event saw about 20 local children representing St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey Adventist school, Aldavilla Public School and St Paul's College.
Oaklyn Lytte placed first in the under 7's XC and Funduro, Owen Reeves-Williams placed second in the under 9's XC and Elijah Wood placed second in the under 13's Funduro. Tjala Rosenstein came second in under 17's Funduro.
In the XC event, Glen Clarke placed first in the adaptive two hour race, while Eugen Zwyer placed second in the e-bike two hour race.
Round one of the Supavest NSW State Mountain Bike Series Cross Country was held on Saturday, March 9.
The inaugural Graham Seers Cyclery Gravity Enduro Series on Sunday, March 10, wrapped up the three days of mountain biking.
The new gravity enduro series replaced the White Lightning North Coast Enduro Series.
About 16 local riders competed in the enduro event, with Austin Northey placing third in E-bike, Oaklyn Lytte placing first in under 9's and Elijah Wood placing first in under-13's.
Joel Megaloconomos came first in the 19-29's event, while Hughe Lyttle came second in the under-11's race.
Bella Potter capped off an impressive weekend, where she came second in the under 17's race on Friday, to finish first in the same age division in Sunday's event.
Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club president Kylie Stewart said the three events were a "great success".
"We had over 180 kids on Friday, then about 56 riders for the cross country event on Saturday and then close to 80 riders on Sunday for the gravity enduro event," she said.
"A large number of club members took part over the three days which was great to see as well."
Stewart said the club was "very happy" with the turnout for the inaugural event.
"We were a bit nervous about getting the numbers that we normally do for this event, but it was an awesome turnout with so many people from all over the state come and take part in that event.
"There was some wet weather on Sunday which made it a bit interesting for some of those fast downhill-riders, but everyone had an awesome time."
Late last year the club celebrated the opening of new amenities and upgraded Kalateenee Mountain bike trails achieved through government grants.
As the popularity of mountain biking continues to grow, the positive impact the sport has on regional areas becomes more apparent.
Stewart said high-calibre mountain biking events bring a tourism and economic boost to the Macleay Valley.
"It's an awesome opportunity for our club to host these events," she said. "It's important, not for just for our club and local riders, but for the community as a whole.
"These events bring people from all around the place to the Mid North Coast, who stay here either for one or three nights.
"It sees an increase in tourists to the area because not only are the riders coming to take part in the events, but their family and friends are also joining them.
"After this round, we're hoping that we will have even more competitors here."
Stewart thanked the community and the club's sponsors for their ongoing support.
"None of this would be possible without the support that we get from the community and a number of organisations who sponsor us," she said.
